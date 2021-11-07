Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

CDXS stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. 2,491,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,141. Codexis has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -167.37 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

