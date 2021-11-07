Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 64.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,120 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,088.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 331,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 303,196 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.42 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $574.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLVS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.