Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,846,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 150.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 107.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 339,453 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4,737.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 185,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $574.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

CLVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

