Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.74 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.060-$-0.050 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.97.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE:NET opened at $197.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $113,913,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.