Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $647 million-$648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.97.

Shares of NET traded down $3.83 on Friday, reaching $197.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average of $115.70. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,790 shares of company stock worth $113,913,543. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

