Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.97.

Shares of NET stock opened at $197.26 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total value of $1,933,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $113,913,543 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

