Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.97.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET opened at $197.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total value of $3,727,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $113,913,543. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after acquiring an additional 714,385 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.