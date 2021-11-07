Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) PT Lowered to GBX 800

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 886 ($11.58) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLIN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clinigen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 740 ($9.67).

Shares of LON:CLIN opened at GBX 596 ($7.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £792.85 million and a PE ratio of 26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. Clinigen Group has a twelve month low of GBX 559.81 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 633.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 689.46.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

