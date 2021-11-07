Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Announces Earnings Results

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,168,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $20,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.