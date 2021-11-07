Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Barclays

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $89.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after buying an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after buying an additional 454,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $236,173,000 after buying an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

