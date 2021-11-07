Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

CTXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 82,123 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,214. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $89.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.