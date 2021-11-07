Citigroup Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $95.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. Lyft has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,642 shares of company stock worth $3,394,827 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after purchasing an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.