Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $38,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 218.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Citi Trends by 89.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $138,000.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $764.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.80. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

CTRN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

