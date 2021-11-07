Cipher (CPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $126,414.72

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $126,414.72 and approximately $1,724.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cipher has traded 275.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.80 or 0.00417625 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001265 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $638.27 or 0.01037985 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

