CIBC Lowers Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$16.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price (down from C$17.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.93.

MRE opened at C$10.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$10.31 and a 52-week high of C$16.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.57. The company has a market cap of C$834.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

