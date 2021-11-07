CIBC Increases Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$81.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE SLF opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $57.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

