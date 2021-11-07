Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Issues Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 153,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,430. The firm has a market cap of $694.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. Chuy’s has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $49.99.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
