Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Issues Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 153,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,430. The firm has a market cap of $694.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. Chuy’s has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $49.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chuy’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 159.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Chuy’s worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

