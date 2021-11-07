Christopher D. Krusmark Sells 1,705 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $2,007,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 133.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 96.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $81,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

