Christopher C. Colson Sells 259 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $23,341.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TXRH opened at $95.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.81. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

