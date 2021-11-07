Christopher C. Colson Sells 259 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $23,341.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
TXRH opened at $95.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.81. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $110.75.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
