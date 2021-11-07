Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRRF. CIBC lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

