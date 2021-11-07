Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.84, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.