China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Stock Price Down 0%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.73. Approximately 18,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 34,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

