ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ChemoCentryx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

