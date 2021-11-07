Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,481 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $32,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSE. FMR LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 323,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 109,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Trinseo by 574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

