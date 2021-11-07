Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,361 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $31,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,855,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,647,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after buying an additional 277,994 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,315.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 274,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after buying an additional 271,466 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.21. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.