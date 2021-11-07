Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $33.37 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $33,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,038,000 after acquiring an additional 336,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,363,000 after acquiring an additional 361,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,640,000 after acquiring an additional 266,042 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRH. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.