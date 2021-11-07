Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 26,554 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $34,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $188.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

