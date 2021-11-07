Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. 749,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,706. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $100.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

