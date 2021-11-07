Chainlink Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion and $719.95 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for $32.32 or 0.00052041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.00255364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00102404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,009,554 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

