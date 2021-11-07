CEVA (CEVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEVA opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.93, a PEG ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

CEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEVA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of CEVA worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

