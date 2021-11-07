Ceres (CERES) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Ceres has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $225,696.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $178.65 or 0.00287312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ceres has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00083584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00081231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00099627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.83 or 0.07273714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,075.13 or 0.99830528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022221 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

