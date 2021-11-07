Central Securities Corp. (CET) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.
Central Securities has raised its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years.
CET stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $44.99.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.
