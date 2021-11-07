Central Securities Corp. (CET) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

Central Securities has raised its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years.

CET stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Securities stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

