CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

CNP stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CenterPoint Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

