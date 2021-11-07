Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. 5,888,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,362. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,714 in the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centennial Resource Development stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Centennial Resource Development worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

