Celer Network (CELR) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $683.43 million and $90.14 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00255705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00102841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,211,958 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.