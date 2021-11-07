Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.91. Celanese has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

