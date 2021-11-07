Castleark Management LLC Sells 3,720 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PTC by 200.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PTC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in PTC by 102.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.16. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

