Castleark Management LLC Sells 190,285 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,285 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $3,498,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 26.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 519,615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 120,921.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 255.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 162,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 117,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

