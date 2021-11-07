Castleark Management LLC Sells 13,790 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Sonos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Sonos by 9.0% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,060,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 2,051.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

