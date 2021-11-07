Castleark Management LLC Makes New $5.31 Million Investment in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 319,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.25% of Organogenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Organogenesis by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Organogenesis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 56.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 72.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.70. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. Research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

