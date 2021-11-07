Castleark Management LLC Acquires Shares of 39,200 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,405,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

NYSE:MS opened at $99.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.20. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $182.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.