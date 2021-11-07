Castleark Management LLC Acquires 22,899 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,879 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.15% of R1 RCM worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

