CastleArk Alternatives LLC Sells 6,060 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC decreased its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources makes up about 1.0% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.