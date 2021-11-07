CastleArk Alternatives LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 3.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Truist boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

