CastleArk Alternatives LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAN. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAN opened at $95.76 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

