carVertical (CV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $84,232.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, carVertical has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $84,232.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00052000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00254529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00100181 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

