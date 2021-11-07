CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.99 Million

Brokerages expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will post sales of $110.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.91 million and the lowest is $101.12 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $432.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.42 million to $454.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $644.83 million, with estimates ranging from $631.38 million to $652.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CareMax stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. 246,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,007. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

