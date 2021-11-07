Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.29.

CPRI opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 71,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 83,784 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 821,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

