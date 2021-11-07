Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $262.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Product Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.67% of Capital Product Partners worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

