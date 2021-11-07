Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Berry has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $804.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 91.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 278,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Berry by 38.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 273,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 154,260 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.